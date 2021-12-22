Betty’s Deli and Grocery (179 Greenpoint Ave.) is a new option for Greenpointers to grab everything from a warm breakfast sandwich and a fresh fruit smoothie to emergency rolls of toilet paper.

The front deli portion of Betty’s featuring salads, sandwiches, fresh fruit, juices, smoothies and pastries.

The deli in the front section of Betty’s offers a menu of popular sandwiches including sausage, egg and cheese, chicken cutlet, BLT, grilled cheese, and turkey club, plus bagels with a variety of toppings including salmon and flavored cream cheese. Betty’s offers makes fresh salads, smoothies, and juices. They also have pastries like donuts and muffins and coffee. There is a refrigerated case with soda and water and a snack section with chips and Goldfish. You can pick up fresh fruit to go near the register.

Betty’s usually has daily specials posted on a sign outside the store, with deals like three tacos for $10.

Betty’s storefront including their Daily Special sign.

The grocery portion of Betty’s toward the back of the store is small but comprehensive, perfect for picking up last minute groceries. Stocked items include condiments like sugar, salt, and ketchup, snacks like popcorn chips, and beans, and household necessities like paper towels, toilet paper, tampons, toothpaste, and Lysol wipes. There is a refrigerated section with eggs, milk, and other beverages. They even have Panettone.

Betty’s grocery section in the back featuring necessities like paper towels and toilet paper.

Betty’s Deli and Grocery opened in Greenpoint four weeks ago, just before Thanksgiving. The staff told Greenpointers that their first week in the neighborhood was slow, most likely thanks to the holiday, but patronage has gained momentum in the past couple of weeks.

One of the refrigerated sections next to the snack area at Betty’s.

The employees at Betty’s are incredibly warm and friendly and willing to help find whatever you need. They also offer fast and free delivery in the neighborhood via the popular apps including Seamless, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash.

Betty’s Deli and Grocery is open everyday from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.