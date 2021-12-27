It’s truly easier than ever to get tested for Covid-19 in our neighborhood!

And with the Omicron variant on the rise, it’s also super important to get tested regularly, as well as after potential exposure to the virus.

In response to the high rates of Covid-19 cases in the community, New York City has added new, free testing centers in North Brooklyn.

A brand new city-run site opened this weekend at McCarren Recreation Center

(776 Lorimer Street). It will be open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PCR Testing is available here for anyone 4 years of age and up.

Greenpoint Expo Center (72 Noble Street) will also help with the surge of tests expected after the holidays, with a pop-up clinic on Thursday, December 30, from

9:30am – 4:30pm.

In Williamsburg, Sweet Crafts Club-Infinity Fun Inc. (358 Grand street, 1R), will also offer testing this Tuesday and Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. And on Tuesday, December 28, tests will be offered at Acme Smoked Fish (30 Gem St) from

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For a full selection of local testing sites, check out our list.

