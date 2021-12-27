Greenpoint resident Caryn Coleman is the founder of a nonprofit called The Future of Film is Female. Coleman is a film programmer, short film advocate, independent film supporter, and self-proclaimed lover of horror. She was the Director of Programming at Nitehawk Cinemas in Williamsburg until recently.

Caryn Coleman, founder of The Future of Film is Female.

And Coleman has a mission: to bring more women and non-binary filmmakers into the cinema and together in community!

Greenpointers spoke with Coleman about The Future of Film is Female and its goal.

Greenpointers: How would you describe your nonprofit, The Future of Film is Female?

Coleman: We’re an organization that amplifies the work of all women and non-binary filmmakers through our short film fund, commitment to exhibition, and community building programs.

Greenpointers: What does The Future of Film is Female have on the agenda for 2022?

Coleman: For our new year plans, The FOFIF is very focused on our public programming. Throughout 2022, we’ll be presenting preview screenings, repertory revisits, and special curated screenings of films by women and non-binary filmmakers in New York. We have a monthly series at Nitehawk Cinema and and ongoing program at MoMA, and we’re expanding to other cities in the U.S. too.

Coleman presenting a film during a screening at Nitehawk.

Greenpointers: Nitehawk Cinema is nearby in Williamsburg! What types of screenings will you be showing at Nitehawk?

Coleman: Upcoming screenings at Nitehawk include Jane Campions’ film, In The Cut, with an introduction by Jourdain Searles in January, a preview screening of Erin Vassilopoulos’ debut film from Sundance, Superiour, in February, and an exclusive screening of Las Buenas Intenciones by Ana Garcia Blaya in March.

FOFIF screening presented with Rooftop Films.

Greenpointers: Do you have other things planned for 2022 in addition to screenings?

Coleman: Yes! We are continuing and expanding our filmmaker talk programming in the new year. This includes conversations with filmmakers like Nicole Riegel, Ekwa Msangi, and Amy Siemitz and thematic panels like This Film Kills Fascism: Filmkaing for Civid Engagement with Peace is Loud. This also includes our super popular The Future of Horror is Female Conversations! Previous panelists include Kate Siegel, Karyn Kusama, Prano Bailey-Bond, Jennifer Reeder, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Ashlee Blackwell, Mariama Diallo, Natalie Erika James, Nikaytu Jusu, Liane Cunje, and more. Partners include Nightstream Film Festival, Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, Magnolia Pictures, and Indiewire.

Greenpointers: You mentioned a short film fund. Could you tell us more about that?

Coleman: We’ve funded 46 projects since 2018 and plan to do three more cycles in the new year while also continuing to support the filmmakers already in the family. They’re an amazing group of filmmakers and people. One of them, Christine Turner, has her short doc shortlisted for the Oscars this year. Many of the funded artists are Greenpoint residents like me!

A shorts program of FOFIF filmmakers presented with MoMA.

Greenpointers: You also mentioned that The Future of Film is Female is working on community building programs. What types of initiatives are you working on?

Coleman: Our connective experiences are centered around our film programming and include mixers, dinners, classes, works-in-progress screenings, and our free FOFIF Membership program.

Greenpointers: Could you tell us more about the Membership program?

Coleman: Membership is free and offers first access to special FOFIF screenings, events, and conversations. You can sign up on the website here.

Greenpointers: How can your Greenpoint neighbors support The Future of Film is Female?

Coleman: Well, we have a Kickstarter campaign running right now that ends on 12/31. It’s my holiday wish that this campaign is successful as it will be a game changer for all the work The FOFIF will (and can) do in 2022.