As the pandemic rages on in Brooklyn and nationwide, it’s still important to be diligent about getting tested for COVID-19. As our Assemblymember Emily Gallagher shared on Sunday, December 19, Greenpoint and Williamsburg have the highest rate of transmission in a city that’s seeing record infection rates.

While we can all do our part to keep the virus at bay by social distancing, wearing PPE (keep those masks on!) and sanitizing our hands like our life depends on it (it does), another important part of limiting the spread of the virus is being tested regularly, especially as try to prevent mutations.

New York City recommends that all New Yorkers get tested, with or without symptoms. When necessary, New Yorkers are also urged to continue getting tested after potential virus exposure, such as after being around a sick person or in a group setting.

New York City’s Department of Health & Mental Hygiene encourages frequent testing

Testing is quick, often free (though private and expedited testing can cost $) and helps prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where to get a test:

LabQ (977 Manhattan Ave.)

Just over a year ago, getting your nose swabbed inside a black van would have felt completely insane, but now it’s just practical and efficient. From 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday-Friday, LabQ’s mobile testing van offers walk up PCR swab tests, no appointment needed. Results are shared online within 48 hours (though have been said to take longer with the recent surge) and those without insurance can also take this test at no cost.

Walk-in at Jonathan Williams Houses (333 Roebling St.)

This city-sponsored walk-in testing center at 333 Roebling St. offers free tests, often without a wait. Walk in for a COVID-19 swab test: Monday- Saturday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sundays, 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. Antibody testing is also offered Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Altru Chemists Pharmacy (987 Manhattan Ave.)

The neighborhood pharmacy at 987 Manhattan Ave. is offering both COVID-19 antibody finger pricks and antigen swabs, with future appointments bookable online. Appointments take about 10 minutes and are available from 10 a.m. – 6:50 p.m. Monday-Friday, with shorter hours on Saturdays. Testing is free with insurance, and up to $200 without. Expect results in 3-5 days, or sooner. $50 gets you priority service here.

New York City encourages all residents to get Covid tests.

CityMD (795 Manhattan Ave.)

Lines are seemingly constant at this urgent care center offering both COVID-19 swaps and antibody blood tests. Now, the line has gone virtual to save you time from getting sick in the cold. Similar to waiting for brunch, you’ll have to walk in, leave your name and number and wait for a call to return back to be seated for your, um, Covid test. The cut-off for the testing line is often over an hour before closing hours (8 p.m. on weekdays, 4 p.m. on weekends), so go early and bring some reading material if you want to be sure to make it. Results take an average of 3-5 days to receive and there is no cost for both tests.

Northwell Health (145 Kent Ave.)

The urgent care center at 145 Kent Ave. is offering COVID-19 tests, by appointment. If the healthcare workers are running behind, a text message will inform you the appointment is delayed, to prevent overcrowding in the space. Patients with COVID-19 symptoms can also schedule a virtual visit with a doctor to receive care and determine when they should get tested. Northwell’s hours are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., and weekends 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Greenpoint Health Center (875 Manhattan Ave.)

Self-testing with an often reasonable line can be found at NYC Health + Hospitals‘ Greenpoint location. The healthcare center is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for coronavirus self-testing, which involves swapping your own nose and waiting at home for results. NYC Health + Hospitals also offers PCR tests at locations on 333 Roebling St. and 279 Graham Ave.

Formation Health (111 N. 7th St.)

Sign up online for same day rapid tests. Formation Health offers the FDA authorized BD Veritor COVID-19 Test, a painless swab that delivers results in 15 minutes. This will, however, set you back $195, and Formation doesn’t accept insurance. You will be provided with a receipt to submit to your insurance provider for reimbursement (check with your insurance to see if full coverage will be reimbursed).

Basal Health

If you’d rather not leave the house for a test, let the test come to you! Basal Health charges $50 for its Covid Concierge service, which brings Rapid Antigen Tests (nasal swab), PCR Tests (nasal swab) or a finger prick antibody test to your home or workplace. Rapid results are available in 15 minutes, and PCR results should be given in three days. Flu shots can also be added and receipts are provided for insurance.