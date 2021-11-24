Happy Wednesday Greenpoint! It’s a holiday week, and we’re so ready for it.

In case you don’t have Thursday dinner plans yet, we will have roundups of the best Thanksgiving dinners in the neighborhood, or Thanksgiving takeout, if you’d rather stay.

Those up for cooking can also check out some of our holiday recipes from beloved (and talented!) local Greenpoint chefs. We also have our local Greenmarket manager’s family recipe for Sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) for those celebrating Chanukkah this Sunday night.

Those in town for the long weekend can take advantage of some Black Friday sales in the neighborhood, and shop until you drop on Small Business Saturday. Or celebrate the full on start of the holiday season at Williamsburg’s new Christmas bar, Miracle on Union.

Looking to refresh? Swing by the new Pure Green at Greenpoint Landing, which offers smoothies, juices and more fresh food. Xilonen also expanded its plant-based Mexican menu, offering all day service, including dinner and cocktails.

v

It’s also a great time of year to sign up for some local volunteer opportunities!

If you’re looking to get cozy indoors, check out “End of the Line” a new documentary about the L train shutdown.

And of course, check out our Fall 2021 Fashion Sundae for outfit inspiration as we head into holiday season.