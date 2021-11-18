Hanukkah traditional fried foods — latkes (potato pancakes) and jelly doughnuts — aren’t hard to find in Greenpoint, an area with Eastern European treats year round. but if you want to embark on a project, making your own sufganiyot is certainly a great way to spend a chilly day inside.

With Hanukkah kicking off the night of Sunday, November 28, we have a special local recipe for you, contributed by Niri, the Down To Earth Farmers Market market manager at McGolrick Park.



Niri’s mom, who grew in Israel – fried doughnuts at home as part of her family’s Hanukkah traditions. “When my brother and I were younger, we asked for both the latkes and the doughnuts for all eight nights of Hanukkah,” she said.

These doughnuts start out as a rich, eggy dough that rises slowly. After a few hours, it’s rolled out and cut into rounds, which are then fried, sprinkled with sugar, and filled with jelly. Grab your ingredients at the farmers market this Sunday!



Jelly Doughnuts

**Prepare dough about 2 – 3 hours before cooking time



Ingredients

1 cup lukewarm milk

4 teaspoons active dry yeast (or 1.5 ounces fresh yeast)

½ cup sugar

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more if needed

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 egg

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon brandy or sweet wine (such as port), optional

Oil for frying, canola is recommended

Confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1 jar of jam or seedless jelly, grape, or any preferred flavor

