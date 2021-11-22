After receiving its highly anticipated liquor license, popular plant-based Mexican restaurant Xilonen has transitioned into an all day café (hours from 10 a.m. -4 p.m. daily), and added upscale casual service in the evening, from 5 p.m. -10, p.m.

With the shift, Xilonen has added some new menu items to the all day cafe menu, a few highlights include: Huevos Rancheros Enamorados, Fuego Salsa Charred Broccoli Burritos, Salsa Verde Celery Root Milanesa Torta and a “Carnitas” Scrambled Egg Burrito. Just like at Oxomoco, all corn is sourced from Tamoa.

On the coffee front, Xilonen continues to be the only restaurant in NYC that sources beans from Cafeologia out of Chiapas, Mexico. The team has added an Atole (cornmeal) latte and a Oaxacan Moca (vegan valrhona and Mexican chocolate). Both can be ordered hot or cold.

Xilonen is also doing all of their baking on premises, and has added vegan churros, Mexican conchas, and cookies to their all day menu.

Along with the changes, a new chef du cuisine is now leading the kitchen at Xilonen, Yara Herrera. Originally from Los Angeles, Yara is first generation Mexican-American who previously worked at Majordomo in LA, and then Momofuku Ko in NYC.

v

With the liquor license, Trey Bliss, formerly of Sunday in Brooklyn, has joined Xilonen as the General Manager and Beverage Director. The cocktail menu focuses around spirits of Mexico, including tequila, mezcal and agave spirits, plus little known aperitifs and liquors. Wine centered on Western Hemisphere, specifically wines from Mexico and South America, and Mexican craft beer is also on the menu.

The new menu’s goal is to be accessible for folks in the neighborhood to get to know mezcal, as well as creating a destination spot for agave nerds to try premium and rare mezcal, with the mezcals listed like a wine list focusing more on the agave varietals and less the name on the bottle.

Xilonen plans to host several upcoming events for education, community building, and obviously fun, including cocktail parties, theme nights with music, and much more. The bar team will be collaborating with the kitchen team to drastically reduce waste and to create a bar menu that works in tandem with the food served

Xilonen’s Opening Cocktail Menu includes: