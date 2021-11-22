Pure Green, a cold pressed juice and smoothie chain is now open at Greenpoint Landing. Located along Commercial Street at 5 Blue Slip, Pure Green’s 840 square-foot space directly overlooks the recently renovated and expanded Newtown Barge Park and esplanade along the East River with spectacular views of Manhattan.

Greenpoint Landing is Pure Green’s third Brooklyn location. Its menu features a variety of healthy food options, including wellness shots, smoothies, acai and pitaya bowls, and more.

“As lifelong Greenpoint residents, we are excited to have an opportunity to serve our community,” said Jose Garzon, owner and operator of the new Pure Green at 5 Blue Slip. “We look forward to getting to know our neighbors in a more personal manner.”

Pure Green is the third community-oriented retailer to open along the Commercial Street retail corridor over the past year. Which is is already home to Eleva Coffee, Prestige Organic Market and Riverside Market, a 24-hour deli and sandwich shop.

These four shops mark 100 percent retail occupancy at the first phase of development at Greenpoint Landing.

“We are thrilled that Pure Green is now open, allowing Commercial Street to be fully activated with exciting and diverse retail amenities,” said Marian Klein, President at Park Tower Group, the master developer of Greenpoint Landing. “We expect Pure Green will be an instant hit with our residents at Greenpoint Landing and the neighboring community at large.”