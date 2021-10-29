Happy Weekend Greenpoint! It’s Halloweekend and we’re so ready for it.



This week, we rounded up some of the best pumpkin treats in the neighborhood, so you can celebrate the season deliciously. We also share an NBK Pipeline update, courtesy of the journalists at The City.

Plan Sunday’s trick-or-treating route with our helpful neighborhood guide to maximize candy hoarding. Want to mail some treats? Check out the newly renamed Joe Lentol Post Office. We also have the scoop on a new creative coffee shop, Land and Sea.

Greenpoint Fish & Lobster is closing its outdoor restaurant this weekend and relocating at Threes Brewing for the chilly season. The old glass factory that houses Glasserie has also hit the real estate market.

If you’re looking to get spooky, check out Underworld Radio. Veggie lovers can check out the new plant-based Mexican spot, JaJaJa Plantas Mexicana in Williamsburg to load up on vegan nachos.

Put on a fun ‘fit this weekend — and make some plans — and you may even be featured in our next update of Fall Fashion Sundae!

