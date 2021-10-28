There’s no more perfect pairing than Pumpkins and Fall. At the first sign of changing leaves, many turn to the Pumpkin Spice Latte or a slice of pumpkin bread to celebrate the arrival of Autumn. While these treats are enjoyable, there are so many other excellent Autumn-inspired menu items to try in the neighborhood.

This season, Greenpoint is overflowing with Fall’s favorite flavor. Here is a round up of the best pumpkin drinks and dishes to round out a perfect Fall day.

Pumpkin Latte from Eagle Trading Company

The interior of Eagle Trading Company.

Start the day with the Pumpkin Latte from Eagle Trading Company (258 Franklin St.). Eagle serves up excellent coffee, and their Pumpkin Latte is no exception. It’s better than a classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, with the perfect amount of Fall flavor. Enjoy your Latte outside in Eagle’s comfortable new sidewalk setup.

Pumpkin Olive Oil Quickbread from Ovenly

Ovenly’s display case featuring the Pumpkin Olive Oil Quickbread.

Complete your breakfast with a slice of the Pumpkin Olive Oil Quickbread from Ovenly (31 Greenpoint Ave.). All of Ovenly’s loaves are baked fresh and delicious, but this one has just the right amount of pumpkin flavor for a perfect seasonal treat.

Fall Squash Fatteh from Edy’s Grocer

Edy Massih serving up his Fall Squash Fatteh.

You can’t go wrong with lunch at Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Ave.). The menu changes seasonally, and for Fall, it of course, includes a pumpkin dish. Squash to be exact. Edy’s Fall Squash Fatteh is made from layers of maple and Aleppo pepper roasted butternut and delicata squash, tossed with marinated chickpeas and a generous drizzle of tahini sauce. It is vegan and gluten free. You can order a small or large portion, and it’s good hot or cold.

Squash from Achilles Heel

Drinks at Achilles Heel.

Achilles heel (180 West St.) is an ideal spot for a pre-dinner drink, especially on a chilly Fall day. The cozy bar also happens to have incredibly delicious small plates to snack on. The whole food menu at Achilles Heel is unique and delicious, and the Squash is no different. It’s a small tapas-style dish, like most of the menu items at Achilles Heel, but it really packs a punch. The Squash is accompanied by peppers, hazelnuts, and pecorino toscano cheese.

Butternut Squash Soup from Anella

The cozy backyard at Anella.

For another appetizer option or a lighter dinner, head to Anella (222 Franklin St.) for the Butternut Squash Soup. This creamy and flavorful soup with roasted pumpkin seeds oozes Fall flavor. It’s best enjoyed in Anella’s intimate backyard setting.

Balsamic Short Rib Sandwich with Pumpkin Chutney from Le Fanfare

The entrance to Le Fanfare.

A heavier and heartier dinner option can be found at Le Fanfare (1103 Manhattan Ave.). This popular Italian restaurant in northern Greenpoint has a pasta-heavy menu, but one dish stands out as a Fall favorite. The Balsamic Short Rib Sandwich with pumpkin chutney at Le Fanfare is a fantastic surprise. It comes with roasted potatoes or salad and is available during dinner and brunch.

Butternut Squash Pierogi from Pierozek

The butternut squash pierogi from Pierozek.

After dinner, you might look for something sweet. If you love pierogi and butternut squash, Pierozek (592 Manhattan Ave.) has the perfect mashup. The Butternut Squash Pierogi is filled with butternut squash, orange peel, cinnamon, and ginger, and topped with maple syrup. It’s sweet, but not too sweet.

Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Cookie from Maman

Maman’s assortment of amazing cookies, including the Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Cookie.

Maman (80 Kent St.) is known for cookies, and when it comes to seasonal treats the small French bakery chain does not disappoint. The Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Cookie with candied orange is the perfect dessert or late night snack for an Autumn day.