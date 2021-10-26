The U.S. Post Office at 66 Meserole Ave. now has a new name: the Joseph R. Lentol Post Office in honor of former State Assemblymember Joseph Lentol.

The change was proposed by Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney whose legislation, H.R. 3419, passed in the House of Representatives by voice vote.

On Saturday, October 23, neighbors, including Maloney and Lentol, gathered outside the post office to celebrate the renaming.

I’ve known Joe Lentol since he was a young Assemblyman and I was working in the State Legislature for the Cities Committee,” said Rep. Maloney. “He was a wonderful public servant then and still continues to be. Joe was a true champion for criminal justice reform, environmental protections, fair labor practices, and so many more issues throughout his career. Over the years I’ve had the privilege of working with Joe on some of those issues like preventing gun violence, building the Kosciuszko Bridge, and fighting for Bushwick Inlet Park. I am so happy that we were able to pass H.R. 3419 in the House to rename the Greenpoint Post Office as the Joseph R. Lentol Post Office so we can truly honor Joe’s contributions here in Brooklyn in a way that will live for as long as the impact he has had on this community.”

“I am deeply honored. This United States Post Office is a traditional center of activity in Greenpoint, a neighborhood where I’ve spent nearly all my life,” said former Assemblymember Lentol. “Like the Post Office motto, I have worked to serve my community through rain and sleet and winter storm, trying to deliver what was needed, often in collaboration with Congress Member Carolyn Maloney whose local office was co-located with mine. My heartfelt thanks to the Congress Member for creating and passing the federal legislation to have this important facility carry my name, and to the community for supporting the initiative.”

