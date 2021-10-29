Boo! It’s the long awaited, much hyped-up creepy time! There are so many events for you this weekend. Buckle up and get ready to be spoilt for choice.

Saturday, October 30

Town Square and PSC presents the 18th Annual Greenpoint Children’s Halloween Parade and Spooktacular Party. Happening outdoors at 177 Kent Street, from 10-3 PM, you’re bound to have a great time with your neighbors. The Costume Parade kicks off at 12 PM. Get your tickets from www.townsquarebk.org. $20 online or $30 at door.

Photo Credit: Town Square and PSC

Java Street Garden (59 Java Street) is holding their annual Harvest Party from 2-5pm. Enjoy community, activities and of course – a raffle! Check out their website on how you can be involved in local gardening all year round.

Photo Credit: Java Street Garden

Three Kings Tattoo (572 Manhattan Avenue) will be hosting a Halloween event from 11 AM – 9 PM. You’re promised a good time of tattoos, BBQ and costume contest.

Photo Credit: Three Kings Tattoo

Just for the day, the crew will be having a $31+$9 tip Halloween Flash. If you have been wanting new ink but have been strapped for cash, this is your opportunity! Should your costume be chosen as the best, you can win a $500 gift certificate. Many wallet-friendly, fun ways to get inked this Halloween.

Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Avenue) brings you Spicy Halloween – a Super-hot Carribean and Lebanese Halloween Brunch Pop-up. While food lasts.



Photo Credit: Edy’s Grocer

Taste Wine and Spirits (211 McGuinness Boulevard) will be having a Pet Costume Contest! Stop by anytime, have your costumed pet photographed. Winners will be announced on Sunday, October 31.

Photo Credit: Taste Wine & Spirits

Sunday, October 31

The McGhoulrick Dogs Halloween Costume Parade will be taking place at 1 PM. Gather at the McGolrick Park dog run (corner of Driggs and Russell) and the entourage will strut their stuff around the park together!

Last Place on Earth (531 Graham Ave) will be having their Halloween Party at 7 PM. $15 gor general entry, $30 and you’ll get in on pumpkin painting and board games, $50 for all of the above + goodie bag + optional tarot card reading.

Photo Credit: Last Place on Earth

Now for a palette cleanser, Counterpoint Gallery is seeking submissions from artists and North Brooklyn businesses.

Photo Credit: Counterpoint Gallery

Should you be selected, there will be pop-up exhibitions in windows across North Brooklyn and a seamless digital experience. This new-kind of hybrid gallery has unique profit-sharing model is 100% transparent and focused on incubating the creative spirit of the neighborhood. More information here.

Enjoy this Greenpoint eerie weekend to the fullest. Because when Monday hits, we’re counting down the final 2 months of 2021!