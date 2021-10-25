East Williamsburg is home to a new coffee shop and creative venue called Land to Sea (402 Graham Ave.). Land to Sea opened on October 9th, identifying itself as a coffee shop and creative space that puts community and culture first.

The entrance of Land to Sea.

The new space was opened by first-time business owners Emily Shum and Eva Zhou. The name Land to Sea is an homage to their families’ stories and the miles of land and sea they journeyed. Shum and Zhou said that every part of the space, in physical design and concept, is a tribute to their families’ stories and the cultural roots that ground them.

Land to Sea has seen plenty of success since the idea was pitched on Kickstarter. It was 100% funded in 30 days with an impressive 179 backers pledging $35,510. The space is clearly a welcome addition to the neighborhood, as seen by the multitude of positive reviews, calling the shop unique, charming, and special.

Land to Sea’s unassuming storefront leads into a small one-room coffee shop. The room oozes welcoming vibes, alongside an elegantly simple and clean aesthetic.

The coffee bar at Land to Sea.

The baristas are incredibly warm and friendly while serving classic espresso and coffee drinks from Sey, a contemporary micro roastery proudly based in Brooklyn. The drink menu features seasonal lattes like the Honey Cinnamon Latte and Ginger Latte. Guests can expect a rotating variety of specialty drinks based on the season.

Land to Sea’s food menu features a small selection of Asian pastries provided by a bakery partner in Chinatown, plus heartier options like ham and cheese bolo bao and kaya toast.

The kaya toast and bolo bao at Land to Sea.

Shum and Zhou started Land to Sea with the goal of using the space as a platform for independent creators and creatives, especially people of color. The owners plan to host community-driven events like art and photo exhibitions, film screenings, workshops/classes, educational panels and more, all by small, independent creators.

A fine art exhibit will be one of the first functions on Friday, October 22nd 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. The event will feature “Around Here” by Guno Park, a Brooklyn-based artist and professor. On Saturday October 23rd from 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Park will host a sketching workshop, which is already sold out!

Locals can look forward to more events next month including a bake sale with treats by Abi Balingit of The Dusky Kitchen on Sunday November 7th. Plus, from November 13th to November 28th, Land to Sea will host a textile exhibition by Jane Park called “Please Touch Art When No One’s Looking”.

If you can’t make these events, stop by when Land to Sea is open for coffee and food weekdays 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.