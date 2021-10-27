Two of Greenpoint’s best hangouts are melding to create a pop-up seafood and beer hybrid venue.

As of Friday, November, Greenpoint Fish & Lobster is moving their restaurant to Threes Brewing’s Greenpoint location for six months. Greenpoint Fish’s retail fish market will remain open at the location on Nassau Avenue.

The retail fish market has remained open since the beginning of Covid, but they chose not to re-open the restaurant with indoor dining. Very limited seating means that with proper social distancing guidelines, the restaurant could offer four seats. Instead, their new substantial outdoor seating area with 60 seats opened on Memorial Day Weekend, tripling their previous indoor seating capacity. Greenpoint Fish also started taking reservations via Resy this year, something they had never done before.

Rather than trying to keep outdoor diners warm with heaters, Greenpoint Fish decided to relocate their entire restaurant, partnering with Threes Brewing for a six-month residency at their brewpub, with seating for 60 indoors, 60 outdoors and a private event space.

Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Executive Chef and Partner, Orion Russell will oversee the kitchen at Threes Brewing Greenpoint serving a slightly abbreviated menu of popular dishes. Pair seasonal beer with a Lobster Roll (served Maine or Connecticut style), Fish Tacos, the Tuna Burger, Smoke Fish Pate, Fish and Chips and of course, raw oysters (and a daily oyster happy hour offering oysters at $2 a piece)

v

Some new dishes will also be added to the menu during the Threes residency, like the “Fish-N Nuggets,” a version of a chicken nugget but made with seasonal fish and served with Squid ink BBQ sauce that is similar in taste and texture to a Texas BBQ sauce, jet black from the squid ink.

In addition to the seafood options, Threes’ menu will feature a Grass-Fed Beef Burger made with the Meat Hook burger blend.