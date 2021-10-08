Happy Friday Greenpoint! You made it to the weekend.

This week, we covered a bunch of new businesses opening in the neighborhood. Nami Nori, the esteemed West Village sushi spot opened near McCarren Park. Alex Coffee Roasters also debuted a dog-friendly cafe in Williamsburg.

Local flour tortilla maker Border Town will be doing a pop-up breakfast collab with Egg Shop this weekend. And Pierozek’s pierogi-eating contest is on for this weekend!

If you’re in need of some entertainment, Queer Ole Opry is back with its unique variety show at The Brick. Titanic fans can also check out the unauthorized one-person show inspired by the movie, “Never Let Go,”

This week, we reported on the recent community meeting regarding the Apollo Street Shelter – tensions were high, and the debate is ongoing.

We also reported on Make Meeker Move, an ongoing pedestrian safety initiative in North Brooklyn.

As always, check out our most recent Fashion Sundae, full of ‘fit ideas for fall. And wear your best looks to our suggested North Brooklyn weekend events.