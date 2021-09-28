October 8th is National Pierogi Day! Celebrate by stuffing your face full of delicious pierogi at Pierozek’s 2021 Pierogi Eating Contest in Greenpoint!

On Friday, October 8th, Pierozek (592 Manhattan Ave.) is holding its pierogi eating contest at 6 p.m. at Pierozek restaurant, in their outdoor area if the weather allows.

Each contestant will be given the chance to eat as many potato and cheese filled Ruskie Pierogi as possible in 5 minutes. The contestant who eats the most Pierogi will take home the 1st place prize of $500 cash. The 2nd place prize of $300 cash isn’t too shabby either. In the event of a tie, the winner will be determined by a 1-minute Pierogi eat-off. Elastic waistbands are clearly encouraged.

Pierozek’s Ruskie Pierogi, topped with carmelized onions.

All pierogi lovers who want to compete in this challenge need to be at least 18 years old and submit an entry form by October 1st with the entry fee of $10. Participants can obtain the entry form and enter the contest at Pierozek in person or by emailing alexandra@pierozekbrooklyn.com.

In addition to the contest, the National Pierogi Day party at Pierozek will feature live music and an appearance by Mr. Pierogi.

The indoor dining area at Pierozek.

If you can’t make it on October 8th, try Pierozek’s popular pierogis and other Polish fare another time. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor dining, plus take out, delivery, and catering. Pierozek is open Sunday through Thursday noon – 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon – 10 p.m.