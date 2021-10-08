Hope everyone enjoyed the social media vacation on Monday. It was a much needed hiatus from the constant information bombardment. Now, here are some activities for your consideration for a restful Greenpoint weekend.

On Saturday, October 9, 1 – 6 PM, the Brooklyn Wine Fest takes over the Brooklyn EXPO Center (72 Noble Street). Wine Fest is your all access pass to try wines from both local and abroad. Travel the world of wine at the Brooklyn Expo Center. You’ll be able to enjoy wine samples for the session paired with live entertainment, food and interactive games. There will be over 100 styles of wine from around the world for you to try so don’t wait any longer. Grab your ticket today!

Photo Credit: Brooklyn Wine Fest

Tis’ the time for the inaugural Ocktober Film Festival. Happening at Stuart Cinema & Cafe (79 West Street), the festival spans for a few days. The line-up for Saturday promises a pitch fest with $1000 cash prize, showings of documentaries and shorts. Sunday’s event start at 12 PM with an Awards Show, brunch included. All tickets are only $5 but must be purchased in advance. More information here.

Photo Credit: Stuart Cinema & Cafe

Taste Wine and Spirits (211 McGuinness Boulevard) will be having a Fall into Fall tasting session this Saturday, October 9, starting at 5:30 PM. There will be a variety of Mezcal and Italian Wine for your enjoyment. Live music (@justinfred and @jaysterling) starts at 6:30 PM. Art by local artist @marniehalper will also be available for purchase.

The North Brooklyn Parks will be having the Illumination Festival, a Brooklyn Light Festival, on October 9th, 6 – 11 PM. This is a free Festival of Light happening Under the Kosciuszko Bridge. The festival aims to fill a void on the community cultural calendar by welcoming local artists and curating unique visual experiences to the neighboring public.

Photo Credit: Illumination Festival

Spanning two zones, the festival will be free and open to all, while also following appropriate COVID-19 protocols and guidelines for public events. More than 15,000 people have already reserved the free tickets. There are still VIP tickets available. Get yours here.

NBKessentials will be hosting a Winter Coat and Clothing Drive every Sunday in October. Bring your gently-used insulated coats, boots, hats, gloves and socks to McGolrick Park, 10 AM – 1 PM. The team are looking for items in adult sizes for our homeless neighbors.

Photo Credit: NBKessentials

Lastly, wind down your Sunday in Greenpoint by Taking it Outside. Tony Geballe and Eight Trumpets will be playing Music for Contemplation at Newtown Creek Nature Walk (329 Greenpoint Avenue), 4 – 5 PM.

In his new work Ordinary Time, Tony Geballe leads eight trumpets. Working with the natural tones of the trumpet, the dense harmonies build and release tension. Based on the breath, the shifting colors alternately speed up and slow down the listener’s sense of time.

Photo Credit: Music for Contemplation

The event is entirely outdoors. All performers are required to be vaccinated; listeners are strongly encouraged to wear masks. Concert is free and open to the public. RSVP requested but not required.

Disengage with your devices, engage with our lovely neighborhood this weekend!