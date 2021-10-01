Happy Weekend Greenpoint! We made it to October 2021. Wild. Remember to tag @Greenpointers on Instagram with all your favorite pics of the leaves changing, the autumnal sunsets and all the beautiful things that make this season so special in North Brooklyn.

This week, we reported on the opening of Nike’s new Williamsburg shop, a different concept from traditional retail.

We also showcased the openings of Mo’s General, a pizzeria and provisions store, as well as No Strings Attached Noodle Bar, which merges Italian-American and Japanese cuisine, seamlessly. Those craving some fall flavors can also book it to Peter Pan, where the new fall menu features delicious apple and pumpkin treats. And if tacos are more your thing, we covered the opening of the new and very popular Taqueria Ramirez.

Keep stretching your stomach: A pierogi eating contest is coming to the neighborhood this October! And the prizes are generous.

Those in need of some seated entertainment can enjoy the newly relaunched Nitehawk Cinema in Williamsburg, which has a slew of film series coming up.

v

And of course, we have our weekly roundup of weekend events to look forward to! As always, check out our seasonal Fashion Sundae for fall ‘fit inspiration.