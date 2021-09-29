Nitehawk Cinema announced today that they have officially relaunched following necessary pandemic closures

The relaunch, which covers both Nitehawk locations – Williamsburg and Prospect Park — includes the return of beloved film series, as well as the debut of new and exciting ones, plus film festivals, first-run indies and more.

Keeping pandemic precautions in play, Nitehawk will require customers to provide proof of vaccination before entry. Children under 12 will still be admitted but must wear a mask, though they can remove it when seated with food and drinks. Face masks are also required at all times unless guests are seated for eating and drinking. Nitehawk staff will wear masks at all times and are following strict protocols.

“It’s both surreal and exciting to be back,” said Nitehawk’s Director of Programming and Acquisitions, John Woods. “I feel like the time away has given us all a new and energized focus. We’ll continue to expand the scope of our repertory programs and live screening events celebrating all the talented and passionate individuals making feature and short films as well as music videos and documentaries. We have a lot of great things planned and can’t wait to share them with everyone.”

New leadership will also enhance Nitehawk’s programming in the coming months with the addition of Cristina Cacioppo and Desmond Thorne. Cacioppo most recently programmed for Downtown Brooklyn’s Alamo Drafthouse Theater, where she oversaw the repertory programming and spearheaded new film series and events. She has been a film programmer in NYC for the past two decades, having previously headed up the 92nd Street Y’s Tribeca film program. She is the co-director of the New York Branch of the Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies, has an ongoing column, “The Outskirts,” for Screen Slate, and has written on occasion for MUBI. Thorne worked on the Programming Team at NewFest: NY’s LGBTQ Film Festival for three years, as both a festival programmer and a consultant for their year-round programming. Thorne is also a filmmaker and host of the Amanda Seales-produced podcast, “Adventures in Black Cinema.”

v

Nitehawk Cinema is returning with some of their beloved series and film festivals, as well as the debuts of a few new ones. Mainstay series include ‘Anniversary Party’ (screening films on the anniversary of their theatrical release) which will feature the 20th anniversary screening of the film that inspired the series name, THE ANNIVERSARY PARTY, followed by a Q&A with co-director and star Alan Cumming.

Additional series include ‘In Case You Missed It 2020’ (films that might have slipped under your radar during COVID), and ‘Weekends with Wes’ (a brunch journey through the oeuvre of Wes Anderson). Many of the theater’s original series will return as well, including ‘Live Sound Cinema’ (favorite films with a live-orchestra soundtrack), ‘Music Driven’ (the latest music-focused features and bonafide classics), ‘Spoons, Toons & Booze’ (your favorite cartoons with an all-you-can-eat cereal bar), ‘No Budge’ (a partnership with the streaming platform, bringing focus to emerging filmmakers), and ‘Future of Film is Female’ (a partnership with the non-profit organization that amplifies the work of all women and non-binary filmmakers).

New monthly series will also be added, including ‘Re-Consider This!,’ a series that begs the audience to “reconsider” films that were considered “bad” upon release. Upcoming screenings include Josie and the Pussycats, Gothika and The Family Stone.

There will also be ‘Adventures in Black Cinema,’ a series coinciding with Thorne’s podcast of the same name. Upcoming titles include Tales from the Hood, Soul Food and The Preacher’s Wife.

First on the film festival roster for the Williamsburg location is the Brooklyn Horror Festival from October 14-21. The Nitehawk Shorts Festival is also set to return in March 2022.