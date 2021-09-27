The commercialization of North Brooklyn continues, with yet another global chain leaving its footprint off Bedford Ave.

Last Thursday, Nike introduced Nike by Williamsburg at 81 North 6th Street. It’s a digitally-enabled, small-format concept “inspired by the local neighborhood and specifically tailored to the Williamsburg consumer,” reads a news release.

Nike by Williamsburg is Nike’s third “Live” store in New York City, adding locations on the Upper East Side and Flatiron. These futuristic shops are part of Nike’s strategy to redefine the retail experience for digital-first shoppers.

The Williamsburg location will continue to test different products and services, to see what resonates with local consumers. The shop’s opening offerings include a curated assortment of performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel. A new gender neutral apparel section with extended sizing on the second floor features genderless mannequins.

The shop will also offer a cafe and fitness offerings partnering with Williamsburg businesses like Buddies Coffee, Northside Bakery, La Bicyclette Bakery, Heal Haus, Y7 Studio and Grind House.

