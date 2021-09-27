It’s the season for pumpkin everything, and one of Greenpoint’s most beloved bakeries isn’t slacking on delivering all the autumnal flavors we crave.

Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop (727 Manhattan Ave.) has added some signature fall specials to their daily menu.

Seasonal items include pumpkin, maple and French toast cake doughnuts, plus apple cider glazed and apple cider cinnamon doughnuts. A pumpkin muffin with a crisp nut topping is also now on the menu, as is a brand new pumpkin spiced milkshake.

Of course, Peter Pan’s standard menu is still available, with some year-round staples also perfect for fall, like the sugar-coated apple fritters and fluffy cinnamon rolls.

With Fall 2021 on the upswing, we’re ready for all the locally made seasonal treats.

v