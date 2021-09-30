The weekend is finally on its way! If this week has been a busy work week for you, and you haven’t had the chance to seek out weekend plans, we got you. This listing will get you satiated on many fronts.

Yaro Studios (76 Kent Street) will be having an opening house. Do join in on October 2 , 12 – 4 PM. You are promised a swell time with music, food, drinks, wheel throwing and pottery demos. Let Yaro Studios hold you close this weekend as you channel your inner Demi Moore.

Photo Credit: Yaro Studios

Next up, CiderFeast NYC will be taking place at Biba of Williamsburg (110 Kent Avenue), Saturday, 1 – 4 PM. Sample hard cider and snack at Food Karma’s annual CiderFeast event. You will get to taste ciders from 20 cider-makers based in New York and beyond. Pair them with snacks like bread, cheese, apple pie and 41-month aged ham from Dakota hams. Get your tickets here.

Photo Credit: Cider Feast NYC

This weekend, Edy’s Grocer (135 Meserole Avenue) will be hosting a Korean-Lebanese Brunch pop-up. This cultural collaboration will feature dishes like Bulgogi Breakfast Empanada, Kimchi Pita-Dilla, Chickpea Japchae Noodles, and Jolly Pong Au Chocolat. A portion of the proceeds will go to SEAL for Lebanon and Heart of Dinner. Brunch affairs start at 9am, until sold out.





Photo Credit: Edy’s Grocer. Middle: Edy Massih and Jamesy. Right: Chickpea Japchae Noodles.

Brooklyn Craft Company (165 Greenpoint Avenue) will be holding 2 workshops this weekend. On Saturday, 11 AM – 2 PM, get those fingers working at Knitting 101. On Sunday, 11 AM – 6 PM, come learn how to Sew a Buckthorn Backpack.

Photo Credit: Brooklyn Craft Company

If plants are more your jam, you’d be stoked to hear about the Plant Swap Social with @Plantkween and @WelcomeToTheJungleHome. Happening on Sunday, October 3, at horti PLAY (70 Eckford Street), 12 – 2 PM, bring a plant that you’d like to swap, and come mingle with other planting enthusiasts.

Photo Credit: horti PLAY

There will be dope music and calming drinks from @takearecess and @drink.sound for you, and each participant will get a cute horti enamel pin. Rumor has it that they will be swapping a few of their rare plant friends as well! The event will be held both indoors and outdoors, but require proof of vaccination is required to be indoors. Masks are encouraged even if you are vaccinated.

Photo Credit: horti PLAY

When you’re done swapping greens, wrap up your Sunday at Chef Brian Tsao’s Sandwich Sunday Pop Up. Taking place at Saint Vitus Bar (1120 Manhattan Avenue), 2 – 6 PM, taste some of the delicious sandwiches that Chef Brian Tsao handcrafted on his popular YouTube show Sandwich Sunday. Each week on Sandwich Sunday, it’s Chef Brian Tsao‘s mission to make awesome sandwich combinations, inspired by the most unlikely of people.

Photo Credit: Chef Brian Tsao

And you thought we were kidding when we said we got you… Go out there and have yourself an epic Greenpoint weekend! Until next week.