You made it to the weekend, Greenpoint! It’s going to be a solemn on, with the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this Saturday. We had local historian Geoff Cobb share local memories of the tragic day and how it impacted the community.

But after many a disaster (floods and pandemic included), Greenpoint continued to prove its resilience this week. Two local sisters opened a vegan cafe, Greenpot, on Greenpoint Ave., sharing their passion for plant-based food and beverage with the neighborhood. Beloved Venezuelan restaurant Casa Ora is also reopening following an extensive interior renovation this summer. And Brooklyn Bowl reopened this week!

Neighbors were enthused that Trader Joe’s is slated to open soon in Williamsburg. Less enthusing to many is the potential removal of free parking under the BQE and what that could mean to various communities. More neighbors are debating the slated construction of a homeless shelter at 83 Apollo St.

And speaking of history, we also spoke with Greenpoint author Sasha Vosk about his new illustrated history of New York in the 1600s.

Those impacted by last week’s floods can also check our guide to resources and assistance, to hopefully get the help they need as soon as possible.

Get your weekend ‘fits ready, we have a brand new fall fashion sundae ready to share.