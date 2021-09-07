After much speculation, it’s official: Trader Joe’s is planning to open in North Brooklyn.

A new store listing on the grocery chain’s website shows that a location at 200 Kent Ave. is “coming soon”. The store will offer all TJ’s food favorites and sell beer, but not wine.

This supermarket will be the 548th Trader Joe’s location in America, and the third Trader Joe’s in Brooklyn. An opening date has not yet been set.

Those who want their local fix of Trader Joe’s beloved frozen dishes, ready-to-eat meals and endless condiments and snacks can also visit the nearby Long Island City Trader Joe’s, which recently opened at 22-43 Jackson Ave.