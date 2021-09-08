If you experienced flooding with the epic rain from Hurricane Ida last week, the government may be able to help you recoup your losses.

North Brooklyn is one of New York City’s regions covered by President Biden’s expedited Major Disaster Declaration, providing financial assistance from the federal government for those affected by Hurricane Ida. On Tuesday, September 7th, Biden visited Queens to access the flood damage. He promised to take climate change seriously and assist New York City residents who have been negatively impacted by the flooding.

President Biden and Governor Hochul at the press conference in Queens. (Reuters, Elizabeth Frantz)

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul also attended the press conference in Queens. Her official gubernatorial website explains that this Major Disaster Declaration triggers financial assistance from the government, allowing local communities and individual New Yorkers to continue their recovery.

Assistance includes funding for emergency protective measures, debris removal and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure, as well as direct support for individuals and homeowners. New Yorkers may also be able to receive funds for other uninsured or under-insured disaster-caused expenses and serious needs, such as repair or replacement of personal property or funds for moving and storage, or medical, dental, and child care.

Eligible homeowners should work directly with FEMA to obtain funding. Assistance can include funds for temporary housing units, housing and driveway repairs, crisis counseling, unemployment assistance and legal services.

v

A photo of the flooding at Meserole Ave. near Newel St., taken from Emily Gallagher’s twitter feed.

FEMA Assistance

To apply for FEMA Assistance, visit the Disaster Assistance website here or call this phone number: (800) 621-3362.

One of the first and most important steps if you’ve been impacted by Ida is to file a flood insurance claim, which you can do with FEMA here.

For more information about FEMA insurance claims, you can also visit here.

Additional Resources

In addition to the governor’s official website and the FEMA website, there are several sites that offer a collection of flood resources.

New York State’s Disaster and Flood Resource Center can be found here.

If you need immediate assistance, call the DFS Disaster Hotline: (800) 339-1759, open daily from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Visit NYC’s Emergency Management page here for a list of Post Storm Resources.

To learn more about your flood risk and how to stay safe, visit this list of resources here.

For future reference, check if you’re in a flood zone here.

Enroll in emergency alerts here. You will be notified about disaster assistance and other important city information like traffic and weather.

In-Person Help

New York City residents also have the option to get help in-person. Service centers have been set up in the five boroughs to provide resources to New Yorkers affected by Ida.

The Brooklyn Center is in Red Hook at P.S. 15 at 71 Sullivan Street and will be open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. The center will provide people with in-person support and information on resources and services available. State officials will be on-site to help people get critical services, including enrolling in public benefits and health insurance, housing, food assistance and mental health counseling.

There is also a DFS Mobile Command Center that operates at selected locations in the State of Emergency counties affected by Ida. To find out where the MCC is currently located, call the DFS Disaster Hotline at (800) 339-1759 or check the DFS Twitter account (@NYDFS).

The MCC is currently stationed at the Grinton I. Will Library, at 1500 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers. However, additional in-person help is available on a daily basis at two Brooklyn locations. The first is the aforementioned Service Center at P.S. 15 and the second is at the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation at 1368 Fulton Street, open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Transportation to Service Center

People who have no other transportation options to visit one of New York City’s service centers, especially those disabilities or other access or functional needs, may request transportation assistance by contacting 311 (212-639-9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY: 212-504-4115).

Red Cross Housing Help

The Red Cross is helping a limited number of households displaced by Ida find shelter in hotels. To get housing help, call 311. New Yorkers in need may also call the Red Cross hotline at (877) RED-CROSS.

Flood Damage Cleaning

When it’s time to return to your apartment and clean up, you can refer to this article for helpful tips.