New York City’s Department of Transportation plans to remove hundreds of city-subsidized parking spaces under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. DOT has proposed to use some of the space for a narrow two-way protected bike lane and some minor pedestrian improvements.
The plan would remove 680 free parking spaces between Apollo St. and Metropolitan Ave. and replace them with a bike path, a third sidewalk, and 400 parking meters. Hundreds of parking spaces will remain, but they will be metered for the first time.
Metered parking will be $1.50 per hour from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It would amount to $22.50 per day, 6 days per week. This pricing is more reflective of a commercial district, not the residential area where it is proposed.
The DOT states the space under the BQE is derelict, but has not made attempts to conduct weekly or biweekly street sweeping (as they do on most main and pedestrian streets) and clean up the area.
Transportation Alternatives, the nonprofit working to “reclaim New York City’s streets from the automobile and to advocate for better walking, biking and public transit for all New Yorkers” pushed this DOT project. It’s is funded by Lyft, Citibike and Revel, with a stated goal of eliminating private car ownership.
A group called Meeker Ave. Neighbors started a petition on Change.org. They are Greenpoint residents who would like an equal place at the table when zoning and infrastructure decisions about streets in their neighborhood.
Meeker Ave. Neighbors started the petition because residents rely on the parking spots, including commuting teachers. The group highlights the fact that the believe the plan will create more congestion and increase emissions as residents circle blocks searching for parking. The plan will also increase the use of car services such as Uber and Lyft creating even more congestion and emissions.
It will limit transportation options for people who rely on personal vehicles for their daily commute in transit-poor areas, including the elderly, the disabled, and blue collar workers. The plan will also displace the homeless population residing at the eastern portion of Meeker Ave. under the BQE, without any plan to help these individuals.
Meeker Ave. Neighbors is looking to stop the current iteration of the project immediately, and encourage the city to stop removal of parking spaces under the BQE and not install any meters. The group suggests to reroute bike lanes away from Meeker Ave and onto side streets since bike volume on Meeker and over the Kosciuszko Bridge is extremely low.
Meeker Ave. Neighbors is asking the city to conduct street cleaning under the BQE during the designated alternate side parking periods and ticket vehicles that do not move for street sweepers, if revenue is needed, and tow abandoned vehicles. They are in favor of ticketing speeding vehicles, installing speed cameras, and updating crossing signals to make crosswalks safer.
Updates on the petition show that there will be a public forum on September 14th. The update notes that it would be impactful to have a good number of people show up who are in favor of saving parking under the BQE.
At the time of publication, 450 people had signed the petition. The organizers are looking for at least 500 signatures.
Hmm – “a permanent underclass of rideshare customers”
Did an auto lobbyist write this article?
Seriously though – feels like there should be room to negotiate how this is implemented. Firstly, a potential carve out for people who are car dependent in the surrounding area (how many are there? And can alternatives reasonably replace a car or no?). Secondly, perhaps the rate could be less for residents (if at all possible).
That this initiative would increase congestion? That’s not at all certain. In fact connecting bike lines across distances, has been shown to decrease congestion across many cities. Plus, it could help the businesses along Meeker Avenue.
I’m not in favor of the plan as is though without some accommodation for local residents who are genuinely car dependent.
Why in the world would we _want_ to continue to sacrifice valuable public space in Greenpoint just to subsidize a few car owners? The vast majority of this neighborhood does not own a car; this space should be dedicated towards purposes that the majority of the neighborhood can benefit from: parks, basketball courts, and yes, the horrors, a tiny sliver of safe space for cyclists!
its under the BQE, what public space do you imagine happening? this is a money grab for Ride share companies and to once again make everything pay to play.
Confused by the framing – the headline is positive but the content is negative.
good book in case anybody wants additional thoughts: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_High_Cost_of_Free_Parking
This article ignores many facts.
1. The goal of this project is to create a safer space for all members of the community. Should people be injured or die due to a minority of car owner’s access to free on street parking? Theses changes will make Meeker safer for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians( some going and coming from their cars)
2. The DOT and Community board 1 were heavily involved in the planning of this project going back at least to 2017.
https://www.brooklynpaper.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Meeker-Workshop-Sept-2017-final.pdf
3. The cost of the parking spaces is not put on the residents who are using their cars for work. If they needed their cars for work they would be at work most of the time the meters are on.
One week after Ida has swamped the basements of residence of Greenpoint this article is advocating for parking spaces? The BQE and Meeker Ave. divided our neighborhood. This is an opportunity to connect to each other, to use our common space to move people, not park cars.
I used to park my car under the BQE until my catalytic converter was stolen. I used to park on Meeker ave until my car was broken into. I know what it is like to try and find a spot late at night in this neighborhood. But that is not worth the safety and lives of my fellow Greenpointers.
They do not street clean under the BQE but they still ticket cars. I attempted to fight a ticket and sent photos of the trash, full garbage bags, and still was made to pay the fine. It’s total BS and a health hazard. Installing meters will only punish longtime residents. Residential permit only parking would be a much better solution. I would happily pay a reasonable yearly fee to obtain a permit and fund street cleaning if the city would get their shit together (and put it in a backpack and take it o the shit store) and clean the GD streets. This is how most other cities handle parking, NYC is so backwards this is why people leave to live in the suburbs.
The parking under the BQE needs to be reduced to make room for new bike lanes, but simultaneously implementing metered spaces would be a disaster. We unfortunately can’t just “disappear” all of the new cars people bought during the pandemic overnight, which have already strained parking in the area. They’ll just start parking further into Williamsburg or buy parking spaces and the class divide in the neighborhood will be cemented forever, pushing out the already waning working-class Polish and Latinx populations.
The city and venture-backed lobbyist groups Lyft, Revel etc should work to gradually reduce the number of parking spots in Greenpoint over time, not just yank them outright if they want to avoid a public backlash.
LOL. So basically a few Meeker Street NIMBYS want permanent free parking, courtesy of the city taxpayer. And teachers, not from the area, don’t want to ride transit, and don’t want to pay anything for parking. Cry me a river!
