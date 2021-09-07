New York City’s Department of Transportation plans to remove hundreds of city-subsidized parking spaces under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. DOT has proposed to use some of the space for a narrow two-way protected bike lane and some minor pedestrian improvements.

Parking spaces near Meeker Ave. and Union Ave.

The plan would remove 680 free parking spaces between Apollo St. and Metropolitan Ave. and replace them with a bike path, a third sidewalk, and 400 parking meters. Hundreds of parking spaces will remain, but they will be metered for the first time.

Metered parking will be $1.50 per hour from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It would amount to $22.50 per day, 6 days per week. This pricing is more reflective of a commercial district, not the residential area where it is proposed.

The DOT states the space under the BQE is derelict, but has not made attempts to conduct weekly or biweekly street sweeping (as they do on most main and pedestrian streets) and clean up the area.

An area under the BQW near Sutton St.

Transportation Alternatives, the nonprofit working to “reclaim New York City’s streets from the automobile and to advocate for better walking, biking and public transit for all New Yorkers” pushed this DOT project. It’s is funded by Lyft, Citibike and Revel, with a stated goal of eliminating private car ownership.

A group called Meeker Ave. Neighbors started a petition on Change.org. They are Greenpoint residents who would like an equal place at the table when zoning and infrastructure decisions about streets in their neighborhood.

Meeker Ave. Neighbors started the petition because residents rely on the parking spots, including commuting teachers. The group highlights the fact that the believe the plan will create more congestion and increase emissions as residents circle blocks searching for parking. The plan will also increase the use of car services such as Uber and Lyft creating even more congestion and emissions.

It will limit transportation options for people who rely on personal vehicles for their daily commute in transit-poor areas, including the elderly, the disabled, and blue collar workers. The plan will also displace the homeless population residing at the eastern portion of Meeker Ave. under the BQE, without any plan to help these individuals.

Parking spots between Lorimer St. and Union Ave.

Meeker Ave. Neighbors is looking to stop the current iteration of the project immediately, and encourage the city to stop removal of parking spaces under the BQE and not install any meters. The group suggests to reroute bike lanes away from Meeker Ave and onto side streets since bike volume on Meeker and over the Kosciuszko Bridge is extremely low.

Meeker Ave. Neighbors is asking the city to conduct street cleaning under the BQE during the designated alternate side parking periods and ticket vehicles that do not move for street sweepers, if revenue is needed, and tow abandoned vehicles. They are in favor of ticketing speeding vehicles, installing speed cameras, and updating crossing signals to make crosswalks safer.

Updates on the petition show that there will be a public forum on September 14th. The update notes that it would be impactful to have a good number of people show up who are in favor of saving parking under the BQE.

At the time of publication, 450 people had signed the petition. The organizers are looking for at least 500 signatures.