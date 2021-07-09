Happy Weekend Greenpoint! Summer is in full swing, and even more so with the return of free outdoor movies to Transmitter Park! Crack open one of Brooklyn Brewery’s brand new hard seltzers and enjoy the flick. Hana Makgeolli also released a new brew.

If you’re eager to drink outdoors, you can also book at table at the newly opened Jucy Lucy, which offers an expansive patio. Fulgurances also added wine and cheese service on their streetside cafe, for those who don’t want to do the full tasting menu.

Outdoor performance seekers can also check out Gabrielle Lamb and her carpet performances in McCarren and McGolrick Parks.

Ranked choice voting results were finally tallied, with Lincoln Restler winning the democratic primary to represent District 33 in New York City Council.

Also this week, we introduced two new shopping destinations: Otto’s Vintage and a dinner party shop, Big Night, which will open later this season.

To protest the North Brooklyn Pipeline, a gas bill strike is underway by local activists.

As always, check out our summer Fashion Sundae for weekend ‘fit inspiration.