One of Greenpoint’s favorite summer past times is back: Outdoor movies in Transmitter Park on the East River waterfront! While most free outdoor screenings were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, they’re starting to trickle back into the neighborhood.

SummerStarz is bringing a series of six free popular family-friendly movies at Transmitter Park presented by Town Square, a local nonprofit organization.

The screenings are all free, but tickets must be reserved on EventBrite before the event, for contact tracing purposes.

The movies will screen every Friday at sunset, with the following schedule:

July 9 – The Croods: A New Age

July 16 – Raga and the Last Dragon

July 23 – Frozen II

July 30 – Sound of Music

August 6 – Thor: Ragnarok

August 13 – Black Panther

All attendees will be expected to be socially distant at least six feet from other groups, so arrive early to set up your spot on the grass.