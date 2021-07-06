After a long campaign and an extended wait for the results of New York City’s first ever ranked choice votes, the results have been confirmed: Brooklynite Lincoln Restler has secured his election win.
After receiving 63% of the vote (14,304 total votes), Restler will move on as the Democratic candidate to represent District 33 on City Council Elizabeth Adams trailed behind Restler in second place, with 37% of the vote (8,408 total votes).
“We came out ahead in every single neighborhood in the 33rd: DUMBO / Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, Boerum Hill, Northside, South Williamsburg, Greenpoint and Bed-Stuy. And it’s all because of the coalition we built together,” Restler tweeted on Saturday, July 3.
The New York City general election will be on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.