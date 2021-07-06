After a long campaign and an extended wait for the results of New York City’s first ever ranked choice votes, the results have been confirmed: Brooklynite Lincoln Restler has secured his election win.

After receiving 63% of the vote (14,304 total votes), Restler will move on as the Democratic candidate to represent District 33 on City Council Elizabeth Adams trailed behind Restler in second place, with 37% of the vote (8,408 total votes).

“We came out ahead in every single neighborhood in the 33rd: DUMBO / Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, Boerum Hill, Northside, South Williamsburg, Greenpoint and Bed-Stuy. And it’s all because of the coalition we built together,” Restler tweeted on Saturday, July 3.

While the Election Day results were good, we wanted to be careful not to get ahead of ourselves.



Now, with all the in-person votes counted and a preliminary Ranked Choice Voting tally completed, we can say with certainty:



The New York City general election will be on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.