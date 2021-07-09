Hope all you Greenpointers are well rested after last week’s fireworks shenanigans. Get ready to go again because we rounded up more fun-filled events for you this weekend!

North Brooklyn Community Boathouse (51 Ash Street) will be hosting their next free Public Paddles session. On Saturday, July 10th, 12 – 2 PM, join them in the big canoes to explore the waters of North Brooklyn. This free canoe paddling trip along Newton Creek requires no previous experience.

Photo Credit: North Brooklyn Community Boathouse

There will also be a Community Reflection space, where you are invited to express your thoughts on the estuary and the waterways, their history, ecology, and meaning. If you have a crafting itch to scratch, you are also invited to decorate their front gate with your images and words. Arts supplies will be provided on site. It’s City of Water Day and the crew from Community Boathouse wants to share it with you.

Photo Credit: North Brooklyn Community Boathouse

Trips are 30 minutes long and canoes, which typically seat 12 people, will operate at half capacity. If you are by yourself, you will be seated alone. Masks must be worn in the boatyard and on the canoes.

Food for Brooklyn, a community food pantry, will be distributing food on Saturday July 10th, 9 – 11 AM at the basement of the Polish Baptist Church (55 Sutton Street). If you’d like to lend a helping hand, email FoodforBrooklyn@gmail.com.

Photo Credit: Food for Brooklyn

Later in the evening, 7 – 10 PM, Hemp Lab NYC: Cannabis Club (128 India Street) will be hosting a stand-up comedy show. Pipe Up Comedy show is an open air, outdoor event that takes place at Hemp Lab NYC’s secluded backyard space.

Photo Credit: Pipe Up Comedy Show

Doors open at 7 PM and the show starts at 8 PM. Admission includes a gift – DM @pipeupcomedy on Instagram to find out what this means!

Photo Credit: Pipe Up Comedy Show

The show will feature some of NYC’s best stand-up comedians. Some have been seen at the Comedy Cellar, Gotham Comedy Club, Netflix, HBO, Comedy Central – the list goes on. The good people hosting this event will be sure to ensure social distancing between seated groups, plus mask requirements and contact tracing practices in place.

Taste Wine and Spirits (211 McGuinness Boulevard) will be having their 1st year anniversary bash this Saturday. Stop by anytime between 5 – 8 PM and show them some support! You’ll have plenty of libation and snacks options, all while being entertained by local musicians @dannygreenbermusic and @justinfred. There will also be artworks by local artist Kyle Ford (@im_____embarrassed) for sale at reasonable prices. 100% of the profit goes to the artist. The team behind Taste features a different local artist’s work on a monthly basis.





Photo Credit: Taste Wine and Spirits

If you’re a wine connoisseur, this information will not go over your head. The wines available for tasting on Saturday are – Marie-Christine Cru Classé Rosé, G Tribaunt Champagne Rosé, 69 Beaujolais-Village & Jurançon Sec Cuvée Sensations, Villa Sparina Wine – Gavi and the Barbera del Monferrato & Rosé.

Next, parents of Greenpoint, this is for you and your young’uns. Greenpoint YMCA has an excellent summer family programming. This Sunday, July 11th, 10 – 10:45 AM, Summer Read & Sing will be taking place at Domino Park (300 Kent Avenue), at the lawn next to the playground.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint YMCA

This popular session is for families with children, ages 1 – 6. While free and open to the community, reservations are required on the YMCA Mobile app to participate.

Lastly, wind down your Sunday by feasting on a day of live performance, hosted by Human Connections Art. The event will be from 6:30 – 11 PM, at 259 Kent Street. Talented and unique dancer, Saray will be performing her newest choreographed piece with her partner, Brandon Woods, accompanied with live music.

Photo Credit: Human Connections Art

The artistic cherry on top – Andy Golub and Tom Sebazco will be creating a large painting, start to finish within the day! Tickets are $15. Food is available for sale.

P.S. While you’re out and about our beloved neighborhood this weekend, try spotting this mural as part of Greenpoint Waterfront Climate Initiative Art by @lexibellaart and @daniellebknyc.