Bar, Restaurant, and Listening Room, Good Bar’s Grand Opening is Friday (2/28)

A new bar and restaurant for music lovers complete with a vinyl record sound system and disco ball is now open across from McCarren Park at 1 Bedford Ave.

The grand opening for Good Bar is officially this Friday at 5 p.m., but the bar and restaurant has been in soft opening mode for the past couple of weeks.

Geared toward the audiophile, Good Bar is from the same owners of the Greenpoint music club Good Room (89 Meserole Ave.) and takes the “ethos of the club into a more intimate setting.”

Naturally, the new space will double as a listening room with plans to host “music selectors from around the globe” for in-house sessions, according to a statement from Good Bar’s owners.

The space was formerly home to Nights & Weekends, which closed in March 2017 and rebranded to One Bedford, which closed last year.

Along with draft beer and specialty mixed drinks, the menu focuses on comfort food and classics like the Good Buger and fries.

Good Bar’s kitchen is a collaborative effort with the with the Cat Skills restaurant Trotwood located at the Glen Falls House, which is also from the same owners.

Happy hour is everyday 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. offering a burger, french fries and beer for $15 as well as $2 off well drinks and $1 off beer and wine.

Winter hours are Monday – Sunday 5 p.m.- ‘late’ with an extension in hours planned for the spring and summer months.