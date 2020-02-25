Bar, Restaurant, and Listening Room, Good Bar’s Grand Opening is Friday (2/28)
A new bar and restaurant for music lovers complete with a vinyl record sound system and disco ball is now open across from McCarren Park at 1 Bedford Ave.
The grand opening for Good Bar is officially this Friday at 5 p.m., but the bar and restaurant has been in soft opening mode for the past couple of weeks.
View this post on Instagram
Vinyl + plant vibes 🎶🌱 open everyday 5pm-late #klipsch #recordbar #goodbarbk
Geared toward the audiophile, Good Bar is from the same owners of the Greenpoint music club Good Room (89 Meserole Ave.) and takes the “ethos of the club into a more intimate setting.”
Naturally, the new space will double as a listening room with plans to host “music selectors from around the globe” for in-house sessions, according to a statement from Good Bar’s owners.
The space was formerly home to Nights & Weekends, which closed in March 2017 and rebranded to One Bedford, which closed last year.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Hour 5-7 pm everyday! Good Burger + fries + beer for only $15 #happyhour #greenpoint #goodbarbk
Along with draft beer and specialty mixed drinks, the menu focuses on comfort food and classics like the Good Buger and fries.
Good Bar’s kitchen is a collaborative effort with the with the Cat Skills restaurant Trotwood located at the Glen Falls House, which is also from the same owners.
Happy hour is everyday 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. offering a burger, french fries and beer for $15 as well as $2 off well drinks and $1 off beer and wine.
Winter hours are Monday – Sunday 5 p.m.- ‘late’ with an extension in hours planned for the spring and summer months.