Patio season is here in Greenpoint! What goes better with warmer weather than a juicy, mouthwatering cheeseburger?

Whether you want a messy cheeseburger with a cold beer on a casual sidewalk or an elegant hamburger alongside a glass of red in a refined backyard, Greenpoint has these options and more. Taste your way through Greenpoint’s best burgers.

The Meat Hook

The Burger Buddy Basket, a double cheeseburger and fries, with a cold IPA on the sidewalk patio at The Meat Hook.

The Meat Hook Burger Shop (113 Franklin St.) recently teamed up with Threes Brewing, giving Greenpoint excellent burgers and beers in one fun location.

Grab one of the many sidewalk seats and scan a QR code taped to the table to see the menu. The menu is not extensive, but that is irrelevant because what you need to order here is the burger. The Burger Buddy Basket comes with a grass-fed double cheeseburger and a heaping pile of addictive fries. You can also get a Lil’Burger Buddy Basket, which is a single cheeseburger and fries.

The menu also includes a pizzeria salad and small sides like broccoli and cauliflower, if you’re feeling healthy.

The Meat Hook is open Monday to Thursday 5-10pm, Friday and Saturday 1-10pm, and Sunday 1- 9pm. They offer takeout and delivery.

Citroen

The cheeseburger from Citroen with a side of fries and pickled veggies.

Citroen (931 Manhattan Ave.) is a Michelin-rated French bistro with a 1920’s vibe that serves up fantastic French fare and cocktails.

The menu consists of traditional French dishes. Appetizers include oysters, escargot, onion soup, steak tartare, and foie gras. Highlights in the main section are the steak frites and coq au vin.

One of the best items on the menu is the Pat LaFrieda burger. It is large and served with caramelized onions and raclette cheese on a pretzel bun. The burger is accompanied by really good fries and pickled veggies, a surprisingly nice touch. At $16, it’s one of the more reasonably priced burgers, especially for the size.

Citroen is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday 5-11pm and Sunday from 5 to 10pm. Plus they serve brunch Saturday and Sunday from 11:30am to 4pm. They have takeout and delivery.

The Brew Inn

The Brew Burger with potato wedges from The New Inn.

The Brew Inn (924 Manhattan Ave,) is an unassuming Greenpoint favorite. It has a casual vibe and fantastic burgers.

Try the namesake Brew Burger with Swiss cheese, tomato jam, caramelized onions, mayo and arugula. Plus, it comes with a side of tater tots that are crispy and delicious. If tots aren’t your thing, potato wedges or kale are also offered as a side.

To accompany your burger, the menu offers many surprising options like a Burrata salad or a grilled Caesar. The Brew Inn also serves potato and cheese pierogis because… when in Greenpoint!

The Brew Inn is open Monday to Friday 4 to 10pm and Saturday and Sunday 2 to 10pm. They offer takeout and delivery.

Le Fond

The cheeseburger from Le Fond.

Le Fond (105 Norman Ave.) is an enthusiastic French bistro masquerading as an ordinary neighborhood restaurant. The restaurant, which is featured in the Michelin guide, looks casual, but the food is inventive and amazing, prepared by a chef that really thinks on his feet.

During the height of the pandemic, chef Jake Eberle, who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu, asked customers to vote on the week’s dishes via Instagram. He also set up affordable yet informative cooking classes on Zoom.

Even among more refined options, the Skillet Burger remains one of Le Fond’s most popular dishes. It is served on a brioche bun with caramelized onion sauce, pickles, and the option to add gruyère. At $14, this is the most affordable burger on the list and also one of the best.

Le Fond is open Wednesday to Sunday 6 to 10pm. They do not offer delivery but you can call (718) 389-6859 for takeout.

Five Leaves

The Five Leaves Burger with pineapple, beets, and an egg from Five Leaves.

Everything is excellent at Five Leaves (18 Bedford Ave.), so it is no surprise that this cafe on the cusp of McCarren Park has really good burgers.

The Five Leaves Burger sounds a little crazy but somehow works. It has a fried pineapple ring, pickled beets, harissa mayo, and a sunny side up egg. You can also order a simpler burger or a veggie burger.

Other menu highlights include the housemade ricotta, the sweet and spicy Brussel sprouts, the avocado toast, and the amazing ricotta pancakes.

Five Leaves is open Monday through Sunday from 10am to 11pm. They offer takeout and delivery.

Keg and Lantern

The 1/2 pound Keg Classic Burger with a side of fries and a fresh beer at Keg & Lantern.

Keg & Lantern Brewing Company (97 Nassau Ave.) is a brewery that brews fresh beer right here in Greenpoint. The brewery features a pub with a back patio that serves up great food.

You can’t go wrong with the 1/2 pound Keg Classic Burger. It comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli on a sesame seed bun. You can get it with waffle fries or sweet potato fries or even substitute a salad if that’s your style.

If going with a group, get some of the impressive appetizers like the homestyle nachos or the spinach and artichoke dip.

Keg and Lantern is open everyday 11am to 11pm. They have takeout and delivery.

Le Fanfare

An Italian-style brunch at Le Fanfare featuring their Pat LaFrieda Burger.

Le Fanfare (1103 Manhattan Ave.) is a charming Italian restaurant hidden in the northern section of Greenpoint with an idyllic garden in the back for outdoor dining.

During the week, diners can enjoy the amazing homemade pastas, but on the weekend, the brunch menu features one of Greenpoint’s best burgers.

If you’re looking for a delicious burger in a refined atmosphere, look no further than Le Fanfare. Like all of the food at this cozy spot, the Pat LaFrieda Burger is wonderful. It comes with frisee and smoked tomato mayo on brioche bun and is served with rosemary potatoes.

Le Fanfare is open every day from 5:30 to 11pm. They serve brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 3:30pm. They offer takeout and delivery.