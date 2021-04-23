You made it to Friday, Greenpointers! Even if this week felt exceptionally long (it did, right?) you’re here and ready to enjoy the weekend.

This week, we covered a violent attack against a couple and their pets in McCarren Park. The victims are looking for witnesses of the event, and to date, one arrest has been made. Trust in local police may be low, thanks to the recent appointment of an NYPD officer, who shot and killed a young Black man, to lead the local detective bureau.

City Council elections are two months away! We finished our series of District 33 candidate interviews this week with Toba Potosky.

Need a coffee boost? 99 Franklin opened at its namesake address, offering espresso drinks, ciabatta sandwiches and a small outdoor seating area. Sugar fiends can also head to Domino Park to indulge at OddFellows’ newest scoop shop. Sweet tooths can also look forward to the opening of 7 Grain Army, which had a preview 4/20 bake sale this week.

If you’re in the mood for something savory, try takeout from the recently opened Sup Crab and perhaps chase it down with a beer from one of North Brooklyn’s best breweries.

Looking to move? The West started leasing apartments last week, with one bedrooms starting at $3035. Sound steep? Consider registering for the affordable housing lottery.

As always, feel free to seek weekend ‘fit inspo from our Fashion Sundae Spring gallery, and you may even see yourself in a shot next week!

Also in and around Greenpoint…

Look inside a designer’s home on Green St., which just sold for $5 million…

Construction has started at 50 Kent Park in Williamsburg

GrubStreet profiled American Makgeolli Alice Jun in her Greenpoint brewery and taproom

Night of Joy (667 Lorimer St.) has reopened!