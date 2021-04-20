Following a physical attack on Sunday, April 4 that resulted in injuries to a man and the death of his pet cat, the victims are seeking testimonies of witnesses of the event.

Two weeks ago, on Easter Sunday around 5 p.m., Greenpoint resident Chanan Aksornnan (aka Chef Bao Bao, owner of Baoburg) her boyfriend (who prefers not to publish his name), and their 4 pets were victims of an assault near the playground on Driggs Ave, and Lorimer St at McCarren Park.

The incident started when the family’s cat, @ponzucoolcat, was accidentally injured by a child the couple did not know, according to Chanan. Several adults seemingly connected to the child then physically injured Chanan, her partner, and their dog and bird, who usually accompany them to McCarren for daytime strolls.

“The family not only did not offer any apology nor remorse,” Chanan said. “They immediately began a verbal abuse which escalated into a physical assault. I got punched and kicked by three women.” Meanwhile, Chanan’s boyfriend was punched, his nose and glasses broke, and he required emergency surgery the following day. Ponzu succumbed to his injuries and died in the park.

Bystanders helped break up the incident, capturing photos and video that was later shared with the NYPD, when Chanan filed a police report following the attack. Now, the 94th Precinct is asking for testimonies from witnesses. Anyone with information regarding the attack can reach out to justiceforponzu@gmail.com.

“The emotional stress and a heartache from losing our beloved cat is tormenting us to this day,” Chanon said. “Our pets are traumatized too.”

So far, there have been no arrests linked to this case. “The incident is currently under investigation by the 94 Precinct Detective Squad. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the 94 Precinct Detective Squad, if they have not already done so,” Captain Kathleen E. Fahey, Commanding Officer of the 94th Precinct told Greenpointers.