Four new units are now available for occupancy via an affordable housing lottery at 188 Humboldt St. in Williamsburg. The Charles Mallea-designed building, which was previously a parking lot, is a 58,754-square-foot development with 55 units. Residents earning 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,606 to $167,570, can apply for the four available units on the NYC Housing Connect website.

For those interested in trying to win a spot to live in the seven-story new development just off Montrose Avenue, there is one studio with a $2,176 monthly rent for incomes ranging from $74,606 to $124,150, and three two-bedrooms with a $2,758 monthly rent for incomes ranging from $94,560 to $167,570. Two-bedrooms in the building typically rent for $3,940 and up, so while this lottery rates may not sound, well, affordable, they’re certainly at a steep discount, comparatively.

The shared rooftop at 188 Humboldt St. (Chris Setter Photography)

Prospective renters must meet income and household size requirements to apply for these apartments. Applications must be submitted online or postmarked on or before May 6, 2021.

For an additional fee, the amenities at the building include a package room, fitness center, co-working space, club room, roof deck, and laundry room. Other amenities include a top floor residents lounge with fireplace, a private party room with an outdoor terrace, and a green roof with communal garden and unobstructed Manhattan skyline views.

Those interested in hopefully securing an affordable rental through these types of lotteries should register in advance on NYC Housing Connect, sign up for emails, and be ready to submit applications as new units become available.