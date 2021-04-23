OddFellows is bringing its eccentric ice cream flavors back to North Brooklyn. After closing its original scoop shop on Kent Ave. in December 2019, OddFellows has returned to Williamsburg with a new scoop shop, the local brands’ sixth, at Domino Park (40 River St.).

OddFellows Domino Park offers the largest ice cream flavor selection — 24 flavors!– that OddFellows has ever featured. The opening menu will feature a variety of its classic flavors: Sprinkles, Coffee Crunch and Chocotorta; ever changing seasonal flavors like Carrot Cake Cream Cheese, Lemon Shortbread Thyme, Mandarin Jasmine Brulee, Cinnamon Dulce de Leche and non-dairy, vegan flavors such as Coconut Caramel Chip, Chocolate Chunk, and Exotic Fruits Sorbet.

OddFellows Domino Park is also planning a unique happy hour this summer. A beer and wine list focused on natural wines and organic producers, local beers, and boozy ice cream concoctions including boozy floats and popsicles will be Joe’s Cold Brew on tap as well as hot espresso will also be sold for those in need of a caffeine boost.

To celebrate the opening, OddFellows launched ‘The Boozy Capsule’; a collection of six liquor-laced ice creams based on cocktails from some of the world’s best bars. Ice creams are inspired by Long Island Bar’s Cosmopolitan, Attaboy’s Penicillin, Death & Co.’s Buko Gimlet, Maybe Sammy’s La Finca, Limantour’s Mr Pink and Two Schmucks’ Strawberry Kush.

To support the bar industry during this challenging time, OddFellows will donate 10% of proceeds from ‘The Boozy Capsule’ to Another Round Another Rally, the charity providing education and emergency aid to professionals working in the hospitality sector.

“We are extremely excited to not only celebrate our return home to Williamsburg, but to also be included in the wonderful Domino Park. We’re happy to be home,” says Mohan Kumar, Co-Founder of OddFellows. “We wanted to create The Boozy Capsule to celebrate as a way to recognize our hospitality industry friends and family who have been some of the hardest-hit in the pandemic; we’re honored to bring their essence to the nation in ice cream form; giving their fans (and ours) a creative take on something they have not been able to access during the last year.”

OddFellows Domino Park is currently open between 1pm-8pm daily.