Greenpoint’s newest residential and retail building, The West at 144 West Street is open for business. Designed by GF55 Architects and funded by Caspi Development, The West is a seven-story boutique building with a red brick façade. The building features 22 apartments, seven of which are part of the Affordable New York program, which offers developers tax incentives for offering market rate rentals.

Corcoran New Development is currently the exclusive leasing agent for The West, where market rate residences start at $3,035 for one-bedrooms, and $4,000 for two-bedrooms. Apartments feature herringbone wood floors, Bosch cooktops and microwaves, and Kohler fixtures.

Inside an apartment at The West

Amenities include a top-floor residents’ lounge overlooking the East River and Manhattan skyline, with direct access to a roof deck. Move-ins are scheduled to begin in June 2021.

“The response has been tremendous, with over 50% of the units already spoken for,” said David J. Maundrell, EVP of New Development at Corcoran. Currently, three no fee rentals are still available.