A new seafood spot has opened at 664 Manhattan Ave. Formerly home to the beloved British-style gastropub Cherry Point, which closed early on in the pandemic, the restaurant transformed into a Szechuan and Cajun-style seafood boil restaurant, Sup Crab.

Sup Crab already has locations on The Lower East Side and Staten Island, making Greenpoint Sup Crab’s third New York City franchise.

To start, Sup Crab is only offering takeout, but an indoor renovation as well as a parklet on Manhattan Ave. indicate that sit down dining should be coming soon.

Sub Crab’s opening menu, available for pickup only, includes appetizers like Cajun fries, crispy fried oysters, and butter garlic noodles, to accompany ala cart seafood like live crawfish, King crab legs, whole lobsters and much more. Sup Crab’s signature Build A Boil 海鮮套餐 is also offered for takeout, allowing diners to pick their seafood and side combos and have a whole meal ready to go.

While Sup Crab is certainly brining a slew of new flavors to Manhattan Ave., it’s far from the only seafood boil restaurant in the neighborhood. Mr. Boil Crab offers takeout and outdoor dining in the same space as Xi’An Town (165 Bedford Ave.) and DB Seafood Boil (483 Grand St.) is a neighborhood mainstay for crawfish, crab and ice cream sandwiches.

What we’re saying is, you should probably organize a seafood tour of North Brooklyn, stat.

Sup Crab is available via ToastTab from 12 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. daily.