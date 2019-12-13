Greenpoint This Week: Garden Employee Card Drive, Local/Global Art Gallery Opening, Trader Joes is Coming, and More!

Posted by Greenpointers Staff |

New mixed-use towers are proposed for the Williamsburg waterfront at N 3rd – N. 5th Streets. Via 6sqft (James Corner Field Operations and BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, courtesy of Two Trees Management)

Happy Friday Greenpointers! The holiday events continue this weekend with the Greencycle Swap at the Leonard Library (81 Devoe St.) on Saturday, and breakfast with Santa at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Academy (12 Newel St.) on Sunday.

Also On Sunday, The Faurschou Foundation (148 Green St.) celebrates its grand opening with a free exhibit, “The Red Bean Grows in the South,” from noon – 7 p.m.

For fans/mourners of The Garden: A local woman helped launch a holiday card drive for former employees of The Garden supermarket which shutdown on Thanksgiving after 25 years, and reopened this Wednesday under new ownership as Downtown Market.

For more weekend activities and ideas check out What’s Happening, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines:

