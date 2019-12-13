Greenpoint This Week: Garden Employee Card Drive, Local/Global Art Gallery Opening, Trader Joes is Coming, and More!
Happy Friday Greenpointers! The holiday events continue this weekend with the Greencycle Swap at the Leonard Library (81 Devoe St.) on Saturday, and breakfast with Santa at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Academy (12 Newel St.) on Sunday.
Also On Sunday, The Faurschou Foundation (148 Green St.) celebrates its grand opening with a free exhibit, “The Red Bean Grows in the South,” from noon – 7 p.m.
For fans/mourners of The Garden: A local woman helped launch a holiday card drive for former employees of The Garden supermarket which shutdown on Thanksgiving after 25 years, and reopened this Wednesday under new ownership as Downtown Market.
For more weekend activities and ideas check out What’s Happening, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines:
- See photos from last weekend’s Greenpoiters holiday market inside the Greenpoint Loft. (Greenpointers)
- The 94th Precinct’s Annual Toy Drive brought holiday cheer to North Brooklyn kids and their families last Sunday (Greenpointers)
- A new startup connects online shoppers in Williamsburg with neighbors willing to collect mail (Brooklyn Eagle)
- Two mixed-use towers and a public beach are proposed for the Williamsburg waterfront at a former Con-Ed site. (6sqft).
- Watch Brooklyn CB1’s monthly public meeting, which has held on Tuesday. (THIRTEEN)
- Milton Street Block Association reached an agreement with a new restaurant at 132 Franklin St. to exclude a backyard. (Brooklyn Eagle)
- The Faurschou Foundation (148 Green St.) hosts a global show of notable artists in Greenpoint (NY Times)
- Fornino, the Greenpoint pizzeria, is jumping in on the duct tape art/food trend. (Bklyner)
- Trader Joes is coming to the other side of the Pulaski Bridge (LIC Post)