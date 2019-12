Photos: 94th Precinct’s Annual Toy Drive Brings Holiday Cheer

The 94th Precinct’s Annual Toy Drive brought holiday cheer to North Brooklyn kids and their families last Sunday (12/8) at 100 Dobbin St.

The event was sponsored by Broadway Stages, New York’s largest television and film production company, with a fun-filled holiday afternoon for the families in attendance.

Santa Claus was also there for photos and to hear Xmas wishes, and kiddos got to choose from an assortment of toys.