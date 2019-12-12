Winter Delights at our Nutcracker Holiday Market 2019 Recap

The holiday spirit was in full swing this past Sunday at our Nutcracker Holiday Market! Neighbors and friends gathered at the Greenpoint Loft to spread the good cheer.

Set against the twinkling lights of the Manhattan skyline talented indy crafters, yummy food, spice mulled wine and thirst-quenching craft beers tantalized shoppers with delights at every turn. And of course our holiday market wouldn’t be complete without a fun photo booth to capture the holiday spirit. Check here and see if you can spot yourself!

The shining stars of the day were our vendors who dazzled us with their creations. From colorful coasters to chic cement candles and handcrafted baubles, there was something for everyone’s gift list.

Local vendors like Greenpoint Beer & Ale, Kombrewha, Small Smores and Stanley’s Piegori, and made sure we were filled to the brim.

Upstairs offered a bevy of free activities. Finger nails were painted, kids made ornaments, even acupuncture treatments were given.

Back on the main level, portraits were taken the old fashion way on tin plates.

And for those pining for a peek into the New Year received tarot card readings interpreted by the wonderful wordsmith, Ars Poetica.

A good time was had by all. Be sure to check out our upcoming Valentine’s Day Market on Feb 9th from 1-7 pm and let the winter love flow.