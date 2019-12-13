Faurschou Foundation Opens With “The Red Bean Grows in the South” Exhibition Sunday (12/15)



The Faurschou Foundation (148 Green St.) will host its opening exhibition, “The Red Bean Grows in the South,” starting this Sunday from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Read the NY Times’s take on the new gallery for more information.



The show runs December 15, 2019 – April 11, 2020, and is free and open to the public. The Faurschou Foundation was started in 2011 by Jens Faurschou, “a Danish collector, art advisor, and philanthropist,” with locations in Copenhagen, Venice, and Beijing.

Greenpointers attended a preview on Friday and the space is large with a contemporary gallery feel, with impressive installations; the show is definitely worth checking out.