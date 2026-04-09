On Friday, April 10, Chef Kevin Finch is opening the doors to his new restaurant Arthur at 132 Franklin Street, the former home of Fulgurances Laundromat, where Chef Finch was a resident chef in 2022.

Fulgurances Laundromat opened its Greenpoint location in 2021 and closed it this past New Year’s Eve. You can now find the Fulgurances team down the block at the newly-opened Gigi’s.

Chef Finch’s beef at Arthur. Photo: Evan Sung

Arthur is Chef Finch’s and his wife Lex’s first restaurant. At Arthur, they’ve created an atmosphere that they hope feels “relaxed, yet refined.” The warm neighborhood restaurant is shaped by the couple’s love of modern Parisian bistros, and the Finches hope it will be a place that locals “return to, again and again.”

Chef Finch’s menu for Arthur is “rooted in the seasons” with a focus on local-ish ingredients. Chef Finch aims to make dishes that are both “familiar and quietly unexpected” and draws inspiration from his travels and experiences at acclaimed restaurants like Manhattan’s Maialino and San Francisco’s Atelier Crenn, where he helped to earn the restaurant three Michelin stars.

Highlights of Arthur’s menu include brioche with house-cultured butter, beef tartare with black garlic yolk jam and oyster emulsion, grilled scallops served with beef consommé and celeriac, and dry-aged fluke served with glazed turnips and potatoes.

Lex Finch, Chef Finch, and Charlotte Mirzoeff. Photo: Evan Sung

Charlotte Mirzoeff, a longtime friend of Chef Finch who also worked at Maialino, is the beverage director and general manager at Arthur. Her beverage program focuses on small producers and “wines with a sense of place.” The drinks at Arthur are “a little quirky and always intentional.”

Starting Friday, Arthur’s hours will be Tuesday through Saturday starting at 5 p.m. Reservations can be made on Resy.