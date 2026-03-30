The team behind Fulgurances Laundromat (132 Franklin St.) is opening the doors to its new restaurant, Gigi’s (138 Franklin St.), on April 8.

Gigi’s is a neighborhood rôtisserie and wine bar located on the same block as Fulgurances, which closed its Greenpoint location at the end of 2025.

A meal at Gigi’s. Photo: Jovani Demetrie

“This is our next chapter after Fulgurances Laundromat: a place to drink well, eat well, and come by for a quick glass or a feast between friends,” Gigi’s wrote on Instagram.

The roasted chicken and mushrooms at Gigi’s. Photo: Jovani Demetrie

Gigi’s was founded by three wine enthusiasts, Hugo Hivernat, Thibault Dubreuil, and Pierre Buffet, who ran Fulgurances’ wine program. Hivernat told Greenpointers that Gigi’s “extensive” wine list features over 1,400 different bottles with over 300 of them priced under $100.

The bar at Gigi’s. Photo: Jovani Demetrie

Chef Thomas Knodell helms Gigi’s kitchen. His menu is centered around roasted chicken served with roasted potatoes and a trio of sauces. It can be ordered as a half or whole bird.

Gigi’s menu continues with starters like pickles, beet carpaccio, and escargot, followed by chicken liver mousse, housemade chicken apple terrine, and a plate of local cheeses from Tommy’s Coltsfoot Farm.

The frisée salad at Gigi’s. Photo: Jovani Demetrie

Next is roasted maitake mushrooms and winter vegetables served with mashed potatoes and a trio of sauces, like the roasted chicken. There’s also a frisée salad with albufera sauce and a chicory salad with anchovy and herbs.

The menu concludes with a “Kip Kerrie” curry chicken salad sandwich and sides of rice, julienned market veggies, and consommé, plus a poire au vin rouge for dessert.

Gigi’s will be open Wednesday through Sunday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.