Williamsburg Soccer Club is opening its very own permanent indoor facility at 33 Nassau Avenue, the former home of The Play Lab, a communal play space that opened in 2021 and closed this past October.

The eight-year-old local soccer club teamed up with Greenpoint-based design firm BOLT to make the vision for its first brick-and-mortar space come to life. Williamsburg Soccer Club is aiming to open the facility in April, but construction has been delayed slightly, so that may change.

Williamsburg Soccer Club’s founders outside the club’s new home. Photo: Williamsburg Soccer Club

One of Williamsburg Soccer Club’s founders, Saára, told Greenpointers that opening this permenent location “means more opportunity for kids to play soccer indoors in North Brooklyn.”

“We’re so excited to expand our offerings and be able to bring different programming to our community,” she said.

The entrance to 33 Nassau Avenue, Williamsburg Soccer Club’s new home, designed by BOLT. Photo: BOLT

Williamsburg Soccer Club’s new facility will host weekly classes for players aged 18-months-old to 10-years-old. There will be a brand new girls-only soccer session on Wednesdays and new Sunday morning clinics.

The space will also have more 2.5 hour afterschool clinics, more soccer camps, field rentals, birthday parties, and the new offering of private sessions. Plus, they will host World Cup-viewing parties this summer.

Williamsburg Soccer Club said that they will remain at The Post BK (100 Dobbin St.) Saturday through Thursday, and the new space on Nassau Avenue will be in addition to the activities at The Post.