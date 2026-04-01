No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

Tot Time @ Marsha P. Johnson Park, 10 a.m.: It’s a mostly great week to enjoy the great outdoors, and hopefully the rain holds off a bit for a toddler-friendly activity! Your little one(s) can learn about different nature themes with a relevant craft and guided storytime. Free, RSVP here.

East Williamsburg Cinema Club @ Leonard Library, 5:30 p.m.: If you’re the number-one fan of quoting 1990’s Misery, we’ve got great news. The East Williamsburg Cinema Club is hosting a free screening of the film. Partial or late entry is accepted, and there will be drinks and snacks available. A discussion and trivia will follow. No RSVP needed.

Rally Reading Series @ Pete’s Candy Store, 7 p.m.: Catch live readings of graphic novels and comics from Jason Little, Jeanne Thornton, and Solomon J Brager followed by question, comment, and reaction sharing.

Holy Week Retreat @ San Damiano Mission, 7:30 p.m.: It’s Holy Week, so leading up to and on Easter, you can observe the holidays with a retreat of faith-based activities beginning with a Holy Thursday Mass and washing of the feet and ending with an Easter Sunday brunch, all hosted by Shalom Catholic Community. Free, register here.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Devin Yalkin Photo Book Signing @ Tati Shop, 4 p.m.: Devin Yalkin, a Los Angeles-based photographer who specializes in black-and-white shots exploring memory, home, and emotional landscapes, is bringing his talents to the East Coast with a talk and book signing. Free, RSVP here.

Voidfest 2 @ Radio Star, 6 p.m.: See an hour block of short films from six directors followed by live DJ sets. $10 suggested donation, RSVP here.

Cheese in Literature @ Archestratus, 7:30 p.m.: They may be closing their doors in late April, but that won’t stop Archestratus from offering programming until the very end. Monger’s Palate is hosting an evening devoted to cheese as it appears throughout (and transforms) literature. The class will include various cheese, two wines, and more. $92.55, get tickets here.

Vortex Night @ DM for location, 9 p.m.: Experience April’s Vortex Night of live jazz featuring a full quintet with some new and original tunes. BYOB. $20 cover at the door, DM on Instagram here for the location.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Walk & Talk @ McCarren Park, 8:30 a.m.: Bring your favorite current thoughtful topic for a five-mile walk to start your weekend. Free, RSVP here.

Tipsy for the Hunt @ Hide & Seek, 11 a.m.: Why should kids have all the fun? Join an adult egg hunt in McCarren Park with hidden eggs, twists, and special prizes, followed by drinks, games, prizes and a coloring social. $23.18, get tickets here.

Paint With Pups @ Le Doggie Cafe, 1 p.m.: From Andy Warhol’s “Portrait of Maurice” to the iconic “Dogs Playing Poker” to Picasso’s abstract single-line sketch of his Dachshund Lump, add your own best friend to these ranks during a dog-friendly painting session including a glass of prosecco or lemonade per person, provided art supplies, and ample belly rubs (for the pups). $28.52, register here.

Hot Takes & Nerdy Topics @ Brooklyn Art Haus, 4 p.m.: There are many comedy shows in the neighborhood, but they’re not all created equal. Join an evening of laughs and insights from numerous comics and musical guests offering a range of topics spanning news stories, science, and other special interests. $12.63, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt @ Leuca/The William Vale, 11 a.m.: Enjoy a special a la carte Easter menu combining Italian flavors and seasonal dishes like Pizza Rustica made with rosemary, ham, eggs, and ricotta. There will also be two outdoor egg hunt sessions at 1 and 3 p.m. Make a reservation here.

Bin Bin’s 4th Birthday Party @ Bin Bin Sake, 12 p.m.: Celebrate four years of Bin Bin Sake with a free tasting, food pop-ups, and local art and Japanese crafts for sale during their birthday party. Free, RSVP here.

MONDAY, APRIL 6

The Book of Pizza Celebration @ Best Pizza, 6:30 p.m.: From King Arthur Baking Company comes a new cookbook, The Book of Pizza with recipes spanning different city pizza styles and beyond. The company is celebrating with a launch party featuring pizza (of course), drinks, and a book signing with co-authors Martin Philip and David Tamarkin. $50, get tickets here.

TUESDAY, APRIL 7

Madeline’s Comedy Show @ Madeline’s, 8 p.m.: Sip on cocktails with a side of comedy during the bi-monthly stand-up show. $10, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

Urban Heat Walk @ McGolrick Park, 12 p.m.: Noticed that the summers seem to be one scorcher after another? It’s not a coincidence! Pratt’s Sustainable Environmental Systems program and its Microclimate Assessment for Urban Design class will be leading a walk as part of Pratt Earth Action Week and investigating how city design and features, neighborhood microclimates, and heat perception intertwine. Free, register here.

Read & Play @ Greenpoint Library, 1 p.m.: Babies and toddlers up to age 5 can hear stories, make friends, and play at an inclusive storytime—children with and without disabilities are welcome and the session will be bilingual in English and Polish with ASL interpretation available upon advanced request. Free, advanced in-person registration is required at the library.

Carly Schwartz Book Signing and Panel Discussion @ Soft Bar, 7 p.m.: Former San Francisco Examiner editor in chief, HuffPo’s SF bureau founding editor, magazine contributor, and suicide prevention and addiction recovery advocate Carly Schwartz is launching her new memoir, I’ll Try Anything Twice: Misadventures of a Self-Medicated Life, with a curated discussion hosted by Shelly Banjo. The event will include a fireside chat, audience Q&A, book signing, live reading, and mingling. $23.18, get tickets here.

Pathological Liar’s Trivia @ Diane’s, 8:30 p.m.: Think you don’t know enough random facts to join bar trivia? It doesn’t always matter. Play this chaotic edition all about staunchly defending the incorrect answer and bluffing your way to victory. (Creativity counts!) Free, RSVP here.