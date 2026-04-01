Update April 2, 2026: This story has been updated with additional information, including photos of the alleged perpetrators.

A 7-month-old infant was fatally shot in East Williamsburg, around 1:25 pm on April 1.

The child has now been identified as Kaori Patterson-Moore. She was with her parents and 2-year-old brother, who was also grazed by a bullet during the shooting.

“The infant victim was being pushed in a stroller by their mother when shots rang out,” amNY reports.

“Upon hearing the shots, the mother and baby sought refuge at a nearby bodega. Seconds later, the mother discovered that her child had been bleeding from the head from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Her father rushed her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, just blocks away, but tragically, she could not be saved.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man on the left.

A manhunt is currently underway for the moped’s driver; the alleged gunman has since been arrested.

According to amNY, a man fired the shots while riding a moped, with another man driving. The men fled north on Humboldt Street and rode to the corner of Manhattan Avenue and Seigel Street, where they collided with another vehicle. Surveillance video shows that the crash knocked them off the moped, causing them to flee on foot.

Police believe the shooting was likely gang-related.

“The 21-year-old suspect is now in custody on an unrelated domestic violence-related robbery, and detectives are working to determine his possible involvement in this shooting incident,” ABC 7 reports. “Police say he is known to be a gang associate from the Marcy Houses.”