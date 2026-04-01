A developer hopes to add housing to 200 Kent Avenue, a lot that currently houses Trader Joe’s.

The grocery chain would remain, but Cornell Realty Management plans to convert the 5-story commercial building into a 14-story mixed use building, yielding about 143 residential units.

Currently, the space above Trader Joe’s is largely occupied by vacant office space (the property opened in 2018, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic upended office culture).

Converting the lot from commercial to residential requires a rezoning, part of the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) process. Cornell Realty Management presented their plans to Brooklyn Community Board 1 on March 30. The board has until May 11 to decide on the proposal.

Next, it goes to the Brooklyn Borough President and then the City Planning Commission. The New York City Council then has the final vote.