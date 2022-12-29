Jubilee Marketplace will open its flagship grocery store in Greenpoint on January 6. The neighborhood’s newest supermarket is located at 145 West Street, on the corner of India Street, one block from the Greenpoint ferry pier.

The much-needed market will service an area of Greenpoint that lacks similar amenities. The store will be especially convenient for the many high rise buildings that have popped up alongside the East River, away from the stores and restaurants of Manhattan and Franklin Avenues.

As Greenpointers previously reported, Jubilee has operated another grocery store location by the same name in Lower Manhattan since 1999.

The team at Jubilee said that over the past 23 years, “the company has developed interpersonal relationships with not only clients but purveyors” and “these bonds have ignited the curation of their flagship store in Greenpoint, focusing on strengthening community relationships by sourcing local, best quality items whenever possible.”

The exterior of Jubilee during construction this fall.

Greenpoint’s Jubilee location will start with a soft opening in January. The 23,000-square-foot store will include a full-service cafe upstairs and a grocery store downstairs.

The flagship will feature Jubilee’s first umbrella company, 20 Grams Cafe. The coffeeshop and cafe will serve Caffe Vita coffee, fresh juices, bagels from popular New York brand Ess-a-Bagel, and a variety of breakfast and lunch items like sandwiches.

The exterior of Jubilee, advertising the huge supermarket and its departments.

One highlight of the huge grocery department is the fresh seafood program from the neighborhood’s very own Greenpoint Fish and Lobster Company.

Another highlight is the whole animal butchery program with products from Snowdance Farm, Fossil Farms, Rosenkrans Farms, and FingerLakes Farms.

The grocery department will also have a local farm stand section showcasing produce from Union Square Market farms purveyors such as Norwich Meadows Farm, plus organic mushrooms from Smallhold.

Jubilee’s grocery section will be open everyday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the cafe will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.