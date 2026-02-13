Good evening, Greenpointers.

Despite the stagnation that often occurs during the colder months, this past week saw plenty of big news stories in the neighborhood.

The NYPD recently arrested a Greenpoint man for animal abuse. His neighbors spent years sounding the alarm about the situation. Brooklyn’s Community Board 1 voted to approve the controversial Monitor Point project—with some caveats. And Greenpointers investigated the persistent hot water issues at One Blue Slip.

Achilles Heel abruptly shuttered after 13 years, seemingly after staff introduced unionization efforts just days before. The Noble and Reunion have also closed.

A new “campus for creatives” just opened on Kent Street—but is it really what the neighborhood needs?

The neighborhood is buzzing at the possibility that the Greenpoint Fish & Lobster team could take over the former Enid’s space. A new yoga studio and cafe is hosting a grand opening celebration this weekend.

It’s pączki season in the neighborhood! Find out where to enjoy the sweet treat with our guide. And whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s, Galentine’s, or Palentine’s (or nothing at all!), we’ve got events for you to check out.

In and around North Brooklyn

A local designer had no idea that Lady Gaga would wear his dress at the Super Bowl.

Speaking of the Super Bowl, Williamsburg icon Toñita made a special appearance during Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

NBC News paid a visit to Yoseka Stationery.